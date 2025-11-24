Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 409.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $258,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,920. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,149.64. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,635 shares of company stock worth $3,913,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

