Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.75 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.42 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.44.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

