Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,407 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 1,179.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 969,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 893,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 887,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 206.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 240,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,612.70. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC opened at $18.11 on Monday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.01%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

