Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 749,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,919,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $33.06 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.97%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

