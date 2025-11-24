Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

HOUS opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

