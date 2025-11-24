Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $502,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 205,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

