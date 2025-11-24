Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $526,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 421,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

TMUS opened at $209.48 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,181 shares of company stock valued at $404,701,767 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

