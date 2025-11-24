Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $530,000 Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Veralto by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

