Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $591,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Amerant Bancorp worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,965.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 4.1%

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $742.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

