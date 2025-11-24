Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $614,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,128 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Flex were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

FLEX stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,939.96. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $7,870,250. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

