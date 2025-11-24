Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 50.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,228,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 5,544 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

