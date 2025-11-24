Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,898 shares of company stock worth $17,594,306. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $159.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.