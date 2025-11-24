Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Magnera Corporation $MAGN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Magnera worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAGN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Magnera in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnera by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnera by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnera by 11,193.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magnera by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE MAGN opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Magnera Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

