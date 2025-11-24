Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $515,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,245. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SBH stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $947.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

