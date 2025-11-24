Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $525,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.
Insider Activity
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
