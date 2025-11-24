Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $525,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

