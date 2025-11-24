Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $527,000 in Polaris Inc. $PII

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 951,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 404,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after buying an additional 391,209 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 98.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 553,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Polaris Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of PII opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -101.13%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

