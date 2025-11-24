Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $530,000 in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.23% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $15.68 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.24 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAKK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

