Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $587,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $14,348,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 130,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 4.4%

PZZA stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.29%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

