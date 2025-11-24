Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $588,000 in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2,459.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Wall Street Zen raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

