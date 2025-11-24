Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $611,000 in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $31,497,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,475,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,911,000 after buying an additional 217,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 56,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 274.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.08 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson acquired 1,900 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,084. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,994.94. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

