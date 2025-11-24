Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,769,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $18,380,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 302,444 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after buying an additional 244,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,700,000 after buying an additional 233,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

