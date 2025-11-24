Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $496,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $38.19 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $34,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

