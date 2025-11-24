Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $562,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $228.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.06. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

