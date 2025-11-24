Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $593,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 83.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 342.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.33 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

