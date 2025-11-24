Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ciena by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

CIEN stock opened at $178.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

