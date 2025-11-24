Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of WSO opened at $336.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.55 and a 200 day moving average of $416.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.05 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

