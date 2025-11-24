Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 324,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 65,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 69.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 27.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $301,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,867.04. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 247.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.