Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665,289 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $14,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

