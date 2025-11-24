Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 220 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $535.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.18 and its 200 day moving average is $498.01. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.