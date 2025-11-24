Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,100 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

