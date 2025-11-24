Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 944 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 10.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $562.03 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.90 and its 200 day moving average is $563.55.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

