Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $489,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 336.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 3.4%

FFIN opened at $31.36 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,960.15. The trade was a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $214,218.83. This trade represents a 32.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.