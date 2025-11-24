Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $494,000 Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ePlus by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ePlus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $91.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $608.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

