Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $601,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

