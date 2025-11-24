Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $337.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

