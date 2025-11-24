Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $474.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.24. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $485.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total transaction of $9,877,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,382.48. The trade was a 72.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.64, for a total transaction of $1,898,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,703.20. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 519,935 shares of company stock valued at $224,879,377 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

