Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,135,000 after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

