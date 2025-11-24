Econ Financial Services Corp Buys 428 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

