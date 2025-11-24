ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

