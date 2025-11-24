Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

