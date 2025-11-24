Enersys $ENS Position Increased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Enersys were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Enersys by 16.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Enersys by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Enersys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ENS stock opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Enersys’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

