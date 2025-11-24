Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $97,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $63,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $29,477,000.

RAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE RAL opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

