Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.57 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $20,361,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6%

XYL stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

