Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.20 Million Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $57.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

