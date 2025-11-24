Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.95 Million Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Stride worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 21.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Stride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Stride by 91.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $5,859,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.15. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.