Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Reliance worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Reliance Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:RS opened at $275.27 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.08 and its 200-day moving average is $294.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.