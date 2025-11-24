Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $161.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.