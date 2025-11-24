Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.89 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.64, for a total value of $1,898,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,703.20. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 519,935 shares of company stock worth $224,879,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $474.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $485.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

