Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,683,000 after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $168.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.65. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

