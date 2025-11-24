Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Realty Income by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

